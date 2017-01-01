Welcome
Life is too short to stay stuck.
Hi, I'm Christine.
As a certified EFT practitioner and mindfulness coach, I help my clients get unstuck.
If you are feeling like you can't move forward, chances are you find yourself spinning in your head, feeling like you are doing something wrong. You may be resisting where you are and telling yourself that you need to double down on what you’ve been doing. And you stay right where you are.
The truth is that nothing has gone wrong. Getting stuck is part of life BUT doing more of the same thing isn’t going to move you forward. In order to create change, you need to look at things in a completely different way. When you shift the way you think about a problem, everything changes. That’s what I will help you do.
I teach my clients to identify the limiting thoughts and feelings that are keeping them stuck. Then, they can release them from their body and their mind and choose thoughts that will move them forward. I help them let go of the fear and frustration so that they can create the feelings and results they want in their lives.
Imagine making your dreams come true. How would that feel?
I can help you. Reach out today for a free 60 minute breakthrough call to learn more about the coaching process.
